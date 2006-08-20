Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers

Dueling cat-and-mouse team Tom and Jerry hit the high seas on a hunt for buried treasure in this pirate adventure. The tale begins when crew member Tom sets sail with an infamous pirate and finds a treasure map along with stowaway Jerry. The furry swashbucklers race to a deserted island where X marks the spot, but along with battling each other, they must outwit ruthless buccaneers, angry monkeys and a giant octopus to strike it rich.
|Mark Hamill
|The Skull
|Kathy Najimy
|Blue Parrot Betty
|Charles Nelson Reilly
|Red Parrot Stan
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Red Pirate Ron / Blue Pirate Bob / Purple Parrot
|Wallace Shawn
|Purple Pirate Paul / Narrator
|William Hanna
|Tom (uncredited)
