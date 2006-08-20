2006

Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Dueling cat-and-mouse team Tom and Jerry hit the high seas on a hunt for buried treasure in this pirate adventure. The tale begins when crew member Tom sets sail with an infamous pirate and finds a treasure map along with stowaway Jerry. The furry swashbucklers race to a deserted island where X marks the spot, but along with battling each other, they must outwit ruthless buccaneers, angry monkeys and a giant octopus to strike it rich.

Cast

Mark HamillThe Skull
Kathy NajimyBlue Parrot Betty
Charles Nelson ReillyRed Parrot Stan
Kevin Michael RichardsonRed Pirate Ron / Blue Pirate Bob / Purple Parrot
Wallace ShawnPurple Pirate Paul / Narrator
William HannaTom (uncredited)

