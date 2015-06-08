Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest

2015

Two groups of classic cartoon characters come together in this fun-filled crossover with the popular action-adventure animated series Jonny Quest. Fans of all ages won't want to miss this heart-stopping adventure as tussling twosome Tom and Jerry join Jonny Quest and his pal Hadji and embark on a dangerous spy mission in order to save the world. It's just another day at the beach for the dueling Tom and Jerry ... until they bump into world-class junior spies Jonny Quest and Hadji and their canine companion, Bandit. When longtime Quest family nemesis Dr. Zin discovers that Jonny's father, Dr. Benton Quest, possesses a device that could solve the world's energy problems, Zin sends his evil cat army to steal it and capture Benton and his bodyguard, Race Bannon. That's when Jonny and his new furry friends spring into action! Get set for intrigue, thrills and suspense for the whole family. Tia Carrere and Tim Matheson lend their voices.