Tom and Jerry Tales, Vol. 6

Not Available

When Tom and Jerry scrap, chase and collide, they cover quite a bit of geography, witness a lot of history and play silly sports aplenty, as the 15 crazy cartoons of Volume 6 prove. Learn how the Declaration of Independunce and the first airplane flew into being. Music rules in three melodic misadventures including Kitty Cat Blues, a furocious Flamenco dance-off and a hip-hoppin` feud between Tom and DJ Jerry. This volume runs hot and cold with some roaring lion lunacy in Africa, tail-kicking kangaroo action in the Australian Outback, chilly silliness involving The Abominable Snowmouse, cockeyed hockey and an all-out snowball war. Get ready to travel to your fun zone with everyone's favorite cat-and-mouse team.