Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring

The world's favourite cat and mouse team bounds back into action in an all-new full-length animated adventure certain to cast its spell over the entire family Left in charge of a priceless magical ring by his young wizard master, Tom is horrified when the ring gets stuck on Jerry's head, who then runs off into the city! Before you can say "abracadabra", the entire town is hot on our heroes' tails
|Frank Welker
|Jerry (Voice)
|Charlie Schlatter
|Chip (Voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Butch (Voice)
|Maile Flanagan
|Boy (voice)
|Jess Harnell
|Policeman (voice)
|Maurice LaMarche
|Spike / Alley Cat (voice)
View Full Cast >