2002

Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 11th, 2002

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

The world's favourite cat and mouse team bounds back into action in an all-new full-length animated adventure certain to cast its spell over the entire family Left in charge of a priceless magical ring by his young wizard master, Tom is horrified when the ring gets stuck on Jerry's head, who then runs off into the city! Before you can say "abracadabra", the entire town is hot on our heroes' tails

Cast

Frank WelkerJerry (Voice)
Charlie SchlatterChip (Voice)
Jim CummingsButch (Voice)
Maile FlanaganBoy (voice)
Jess HarnellPoliceman (voice)
Maurice LaMarcheSpike / Alley Cat (voice)

Images