2011

Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 2011

Studio

Not Available

They're off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz! Tom and Jerry soar over the rainbow and travel down the yellow brick road in this all-animated retelling of the classic tale. You'll see your favorite characters: Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Wicked Witch of the West, the Wizard, the Munchkins and more. You'll hear many of your favorite songs, including "Over The Rainbow". And you'll laugh at the antics of your favorite cat and mouse as they get twisted up in a twister, go paw-to-paw against flying monkeys and storm the Wicked Witch's castle in a heroic attempt to get Dorothy and Toto (and themselves) safely back to Kansas. After all, there's no place like home.

Cast

Grey GriffinDorothy
Rob PaulsenThe Tin Man
Stephen RootUncle Henry
Frances ConroyAuntie Em/Glinda
Joe AlaskeyThe Wizard of Oz/Droopy/Butch
Laraine NewmanMiss Gulch / Wicked Witch of The West

View Full Cast >

Images