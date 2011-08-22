Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz

2011

They're off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz! Tom and Jerry soar over the rainbow and travel down the yellow brick road in this all-animated retelling of the classic tale. You'll see your favorite characters: Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Wicked Witch of the West, the Wizard, the Munchkins and more. You'll hear many of your favorite songs, including "Over The Rainbow". And you'll laugh at the antics of your favorite cat and mouse as they get twisted up in a twister, go paw-to-paw against flying monkeys and storm the Wicked Witch's castle in a heroic attempt to get Dorothy and Toto (and themselves) safely back to Kansas. After all, there's no place like home.