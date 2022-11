Not Available

Everyone's favorite cat and mouse are back with 14 shorts from the popular cartoon series. Volume 3 finds Tom and Jerry engaging in some of their greatest chases ever! Episodes: Cat Napping, The Flying Cat, The Two Mouseketeers, Smitten Kitten, Baby Butch, Designs on Jerry, The Pecos Pest, Touche Pussy Cat!, The Flying Sorceress, Blue Cat Blues, The Night Before Christmas, The Bowling Alley-Cat, Fine Feathered Friend, Puttin' on the Dog