Tom and Jerry's Greatest Chases, Vol 4

Tom and Jerry keep up the family pleasing pace with another fabulously funny assortment of 14 classic cartoons that have entertained generations. As usual, Tom cant catch a break. When the would-be romantic sets his cats eye on some lady felines in The Mouse Comes to Dinner and Springtime for Thomas, Jerry plays anti-Cupid. Or when Tom decides to dine on duck in Little Quacker and Just Ducky, Jerry upsets more than just the pussy cats stomach. From seagoing shenanigans of Cruise Cat to the dancing daffiness of Down Beat Bear to the mistaken identity twists of The Missing Mouse and Jerry and Jumbo, the little guy always comes out ahead and the big guy is forever left behind.