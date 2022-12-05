Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly

Not Available

When Tom Arnold was 21, he worked on the kill floor of an Iowa meat packing plant. Sure Tom had crazy dreams of moving to Hollywood and becoming a standup comic like his idol Robin Williams; hanging out with his new best friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, but Tom was resigned to slaughtering hogs for 50 years like his grandpa. This special is about what happened and what life’s like now for a 58 year old former meat packer and father of two. Whose first two movies were with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robin Williams.