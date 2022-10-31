Tom Arnold: That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It!

Not Available

LOL Comedy presents Tom Arnold's first one-hour stand-up comedy special. From Iowa to L.A., Tom's hilarious real life journey is well documented in American pop cultural history. Tom exposes himself, his four marriages, his well publicized marriage to Rosanne Barr and all they went through and his lifelong friendships developed while working on 72 films. Tom Arnold was filmed in front of a sold out audience at San Bernardino's 1,700 seat Historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts for Showtime.