Tom Daley: Diving for Britain

The British ITV channel specially broadcasts Tom Daley's latest documentary, looking back on Daley's training and life in the four years since the last Olympic Games. This is also the first time he and his fiance and Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black have framed a documentary. The two looked back on the process of meeting and falling in love, the ins and outs of Daly's difficult decision to come out, and how he returned to the platform now is all the credit of Lance. The engagement of the two was blessed by the family and the whole team, and all kinds of loving interactions were sweet and touching. And Daley's latest jumping method "Fireworks", which incorporates traditional Russian acrobatics, also appeared in the documentary. Hope to see this different firework at the 2016 Rio Olympics.