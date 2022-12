Not Available

The Money Pit is a 1986 American comedy-drama film directed by Richard Benjamin and starring Tom Hanks and Shelley Long as a couple who attempt to renovate a recently purchased house. It was filmed in New York City and Lattingtown, New York, and was co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The film is a remake of Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, a 1948 Cary Grant comedy.