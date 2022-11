Not Available

International singing sensation Tom Jones shares the microphone with a host of pop, soul and R&B superstars in this video collection of duets, including "Girl from New York City" with Donny Osmond and "Hot Legs" with Tina Turner. The Welsh-born heartthrob also teams up with Dusty Springfield on "Upside Down," with Isaac Hayes on "Don't Let Go," with Stephanie Mills on "The Closer I Get to You" and more.