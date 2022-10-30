Tom Jones - BBC Sessions

Not Available

Sir Tom Jones in a unique session of folk, blues and beyond from the beautiful LSO St Lukes in the City. Filmed more like a rehearsal in the round than a concert with Ethan Johns on guitar, Richard Causon on keys, Dave Bronze on bass, Jeremy Stacey on drums and The Staves - three young sisters from Watford - on backing vocals, this BBC FOUR Session finds Jones The Voice in masterful yet genial form, exploring his roots in the songs and styles of the American South in the 50s and 60s - early rock n roll, country, gospel, folk, blues and beyond.  Show less On Friday 21st September Tom takes over BBC4 with an evening of superb music. Starting at 9pm with a repeat of the critically acclaimed, ‘Imagine: Tom Jones – What Good Am I?’, where Alan Yentob meets Tom in the midst of the release of ‘Praise & Blame’. With contributions by fellow entertainers including Jools Holland, Sandie Shaw, Robbie Williams, Cerys Matthews and Kelly Jones.