Tom Kristensen - Fra Mou til Le Mans

Tom Kristensen is not only Denmark's best racing driver of all time, he is also considered among the world's best. He has won the classic 24-hour race at Le Mans four times, has the existing track record, and earlier in his career he has taken international Formula 3 titles in both Germany and Japan. He has started in a myriad of racing series around the world and has managed to be the fastest in all classes! From Mou to Le Mans, with pictures that have never been shown in Denmark before, reveals why the world's fastest Dane is candidate to be the best of all time at Le Mans and why he has already secured a place in the motor sports super league. In a cornucopia of spectacular overtures from a unique career, features include Formula 3 and Formula 3000 in Europe and Japan, the many Formula 1 test runs, the world's toughest standard car series in both Japan, Germany and England, and of course Le Mans and the American Le Mans series. Commented by Tom Kristensen.