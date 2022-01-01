Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: 30th Anniversary Concert

Not Available

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, recorded live at the O’ Connell Center, in Gainesville FL, on September 21st, 2006. Running time is 115 minutesTracks performed are as follows: Listen to Her Heart Mary Jane's Last Dance I Won't Back Down Free Fallin' Saving Grace I'm a Man Oh Well Handle With Care Stop Draggin' My Heart Around I Need to Know It's Good to Be King Down South Southern Accents Insider Learning to Fly Don't Come Around Here No More Running Down a Dream You Wreck Me Mystic Eyes American Girl