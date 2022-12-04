Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers From Gainesville - The 30th Anniversary Concert

Not Available

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 30th anniversary concert in Gainesville was a homecoming in the truest sense, and the emotional center of the anniversary year. The twenty-song set features many of Petty's hits, carefully chosen Heartbreaker favorites, and a few covers. The show captures Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the height of their powers and features guest Stevie Nicks on "Insider", "I Need To Know" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" Track Listing: 1. Listen To Her Heart 2. Mary Jane's Last Dance 3. I Won't Back Down 4. Free Fallin' 5. Saving Grace 6. I'm A Man 7. Oh Well 8. Handle With Care 9. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (with Stevie Nicks) 10. I Need To Know (with Stevie Nicks) 11. It's Good To Be King 12. Down South 13. Southern Accents 14. Insider (with Stevie Nicks) 15. Learning to Fly 16. Don't Come Around Here No More 17. Running Down A Dream 18. You Wreck Me 19. Mystic Eyes 20. American Girl