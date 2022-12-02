Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Live at Rockpalast

Not Available

Frontman/guitarist Tom Petty, guitarist Mike Campbell, bassist Ron Blair, keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Stan Lynch opened their taping at WDR Studio-L in Cologne with the rarity “Surrender.” A cover of Chuck Berry’s “Jaguar and Thunderbird” was performed next, followed by “American Girl.” Other well-known originals filling out the setlist include “Listen To Her Heart” and “Breakdown.” The taping concluded with back-to-back covers of Bobby Troup’s “Route 66” and The Isley Brothers’ “Shout.”