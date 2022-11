Not Available

In 1999, when Tom Petty, Mike Campbell, Benmomt Tench and Co. were recorded for the show "Rockpalast", they had already produced 10 studio albums and were superstars. The rockers' concert in the Hamburg "Docks" saw the band in top form. Experienced but from the heart they played their own hits like "Learning To Fly", "I Won't Back Down" and "Mary Jane's Last Dance", but also covers like "Green Onions" or "Gloria" for over two hours.