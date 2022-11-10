Tom Sawyer (LOUIS HOFMANN) has a head full of pranks and drives when he invents is not just a new adventure, preferably around with his best buddy Huck Finn (LEON SEIDEL) - much to the chagrin of his Aunt Polly (HEIKE MAKATSCH) with Tom and his half-brother Sid (ANDREAS WARM Brunn) in the town of St. Petersburg on the Mississippi river (excerpt from http://tomsawyer-film.de).
|Louis Hofmann
|Tom Sawyer
|Heike Makatsch
|Tante Polly
|Benno Fürmann
|Indianer Joe
|Joachim Król
|Muff Potter
|Peter Lohmeyer
|Richter Thatcher
|Hinnerk Schönemann
|Sheriff
