Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn

  • Family
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Hamburg

The adventure unfolds as Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn - Tom's friend from the streets - witness a murder in the graveyard. Tom and Huck flee to Jackson Island and make a pact never to tell anyone about the incident. However, when the good-natured Muff Potter, who has been blamed for the murder is sentenced to death by hanging, Tom breaks his promise and returns to exonerate Muff Potter. In jun Joe, the actual murderer, makes a hasty exit from the courtroom during the trial. A short time later, Tom and Huck find references to a treasure and have to face In jun Joe again.

Cast

Val KilmerMark Twain
Katherine McNamaraBecky Thatcher
Jake T. AustinHuckleberry Finn
Joel CourtneyTom Sawyer
Noah MunckBen Rogers
Christine KaufmannAunt Polly

