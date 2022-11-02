Tom Verlaine and Jimmy Rip: Music for Experimental Film

Not Available

Innovative and influential musician Tom Verlaine, joined by celebrated producer and guitarist Jimmy Rip, reawaken the spirit of the avant grade film as they perform a series of newly composed musical scores. The ground breaking works of Man Ray, Watson & Weber, Fernand Leger and Hans Richter take on new life wrapped in scores that are by turns playful, haunting, serene and intense. Verlaine was the guiding force behind the band Television, which ushered in a new era of independent pop music in the 1970s. After releasing a series of award winning solo albums, Verlaine was hailed by The New York Times in 1996 as, "a visionary artist with his creativity and energy undimmed." As composer, producer, singer and sideman, Rip has collaborated with such music legends as Jerry Lee Lewis, Mick Jagger and Deborah Harry. He has recorded with Verlaine since 1981.