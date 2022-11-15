Tom Waits - Burma Shave [Live Concert]

Not Available

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire Tom Waits has become an American musical institution over the last few decades. His audience continues to grow, more artists cover his songs and he has risen from the basement filled with 'eccentric artists' to hugely influential cult hero status, and deservedly so. This 1978 Austin City Limits live performance features Waits casting his spell on an audience of believers and a handful of punters experiencing his magic for the first time. Features 'Bullets', 'On Nickel', 'Romeo Is Bleeding' plus a few spine-tingling medleys ('Small Change/Hey Big Spender', 'Silent Night/Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis') and more. Alpha Centauri 2006.