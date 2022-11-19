Tom Waits - Elephant Beer Blues - Songs After Closing Time

Not Available

June 1976 Denmark DR TV Studios Original Source PAL VHS Recording from a TV show transcripted to DVD. Sange efter Lukketid translates to Songs after closing time. The whole show (songs and words) is subtitled in Danish. Tom is standing in the bar with a Carlsberg Elephant Beer (a very strong lager), hence the alternative title, while raving on about this and that, along a jazzy tune from the band. He soon moves to the piano and starts the "real" concert. Performance List: 1. Elephant Beer Blues: The Ghost of Saturday Night /Gee Baby ain't I been good to you 2. New Coat Of Paint 3. Warm Beer Cold Women 4. Emotional Weather Forecast 5. Bad Liver And A Broken Heart 6. Semi Suite 7. Spare Parts I