Tom Waits: Under the Influence

Not Available

This documentary film examines, dissects and all but lobotomizes the wealth of music, literature, theatre and film that have assisted in creating Waits legendary genius and, results in hand, reviews the life and career of Tom Waits from this fascinating and rarely identified viewpoint. With exclusive interviews, rare and often previously unseen footage and contributions from Toms legendary producer Bones Howe Moris Tepper and John French from Captain Beefhearts Magic Band and occasional TW collaborator, Ken Nordine Harry Partch associates David Dunn and Dean Drummond BBCs head of music Chris Ingham Beat-era scholar John Tytell plus Tom Waits historians, music academics, and respected writers. Also features numerous seldom seen photographs, much archive film and a host of other features which all at once make for an educational, inspiring and joyous celebration of Tom Waits and those he holds close to his heart.