The movie is centered around a young couple, Joy (Bonny Sengupta) and Diya (Koushani Mukherjee) who fall in love with each other. It's basically a story of two young hearts whose unconditional love for each other make them fight against all barriers. This Valentine's Day, re-discover love like never before with "Tomake Chai",a saga of never-ending struggles of two relentless love-struck souls.