Not Available

Produced in 1998 by Silver Films for the Tomb Raider III launch party, The Trilogy was never screened outside the event at the Natural History Museum in London that evening. Thanks to Producer Janey de Nordwall, who recently found the original digibeta tape, we’re able to share the short online in its original quality for the first time. de Nordwall went on to win a BAFTA for her production work, and now runs the British Arrow Awards. Tomb Raider: The Trilogy captured the spirit of the Tomb Raider phenomenon and impact of Lara Croft in the late 90s, wrapped up in a detective-noir setting.