Tomie: Replay

A young girl is hospitalized. When an ultrasound examination reveals that something is moving inside her, a surgeon operates. The surprised surgical staff find themselves face-to-face with--not a baby--the disembodied head of a beautiful girl. Her name is Tomie, and she is in the process of regenerating herself. Though you may try, Tomie cannot be killed. She will return to seduce and to kill. Infected with Tomie's blood, the surgeon disappears, leaving his daughter, Yumi, to try to discover Tomie's identity and to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance.