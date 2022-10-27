Not Available

Tomie: Unlimited

  • Horror

Toei Video Company

Tsukiko is part of the photography club at school, but has always felt less than her sister Tomie. She's cute and very popular among boys. However, one day, Tomie dies in a horrible accident, triggering endless nightmares for Tsukiko. One year later, right when Tomie was supposed to turn 18, someone knocks on the door. Tomie is back. Little by little, Tomie will start to show her darkest side to Tsukiko, making her nightmares come to life.

Miu NakamuraTomie Kawakami
Kensuke OwadaToshio Shimoda
Koichi OhoriMasashishi Iizuka
Maiko KawakamiKimiko Iizuka
Yui Murata
Moe AraiTsukiko

