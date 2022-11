Not Available

A young couple, Tomio and Madoka, decide to get married. Madoka convinces Tomio to visit a fortune teller to have their future foretold. Tomio is immediately attracted to the seductive psychic and returns to her late one night. When he comes to his senses and rejects her out of guilt. He tries to leave, and in frustration she puts a curse on him. Now, Tomio roams the streets trying to, literally, keep his head on straight!