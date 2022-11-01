Tommy and the Cool Mule

Not Available

Tommy Braxxton's father went away to war and never returned leaving Tommy faced with the daunting journey of becoming a man and the responsibility of supporting his single mom and sister. Along the way Tommy finds an unusual friend - a mule...that talks! Driven by the possibility of winning money to help save his family's farm Tommy ignores the insults hurled at him by the older kids and trains on his new mule friend Jackie A. for the big county stock show. Going against all odds Tommy and Jackie A. triumph over the older kids on horses in a spectacular show of resolve and determination.