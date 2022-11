Not Available

Gospel great Tommy Ellison -- singer, composer and director of the group Tommy Ellison & the Singing Stars -- delivers his inspirational and uplifting message in this live set of rousing gospel numbers. Tunes include "Let This Be a Lesson to You (Drunk Driver)," "Grandma's House," "Holy Ghost," "Sailing," "At the Gate I Know," "Closer," "Power," "Crossroads," "Serve the Lord," "Trying to Get to Heaven," "Adorable One" and "Keep the Faith."