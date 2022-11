Not Available

In October 2007, Tommy Emmanuel spent 3 nights at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico, California in front on 5 high definition cameras and 5.1 surround sound recording equipment and the edited result is Center Stage. The DVD features 5 previously unreleased tracks and 4 duets with "Dangerous" Bob Littell on the Harmonica. This DVD will be a public television pledge drive special around the United States and will be seen on various television outlets around the world.