Tommy Emmanuel - Labor

Emmanuel Labor provides a personal, one-on-one setting in which not only music aficionados can enjoy performances of some of Tommy's best-loved tunes, but also offers guitar players instruction by one of the world's best. Tommy Emmanuel, fingerstyle master and performer, shares his personal insight and technique to sixteen tunes. Pieces shown include cuts from his albums Only, Endless Road and The Mystery. As a bonus feature on the DVD a few sections are slowed down, with no compromise in pitch or video, to better see the exact execution that Tommy uses