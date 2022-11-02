Tommy Emmanuel: Live At Her Majesty's Theatre

Not Available

Multi-camera footage captured at Her Majesty's Theatre in Ballarat sees Tommy joined on stage by his then fiancee Elizabeth Watkins, a young, accomplished singer/songwriter from Delaware in the USA. For the first time on an audio/visual recording, we get to hear Tommy sing as well. The video was filmed in Surround Sound 5.1 widescreen format and it's like being in the audience. Interspersed amongs the selections is interview footage with Tommy and the additional extras include close up shots of his hands playing the songs for aspiring guitarists.