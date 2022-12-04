Not Available

Tommy Emmanuel Live In Bassano Del Grappa 26-01-2006 1. Happy Hours 2. Happy Again 3. I Go To Rio 4. Nine Pound Hammer 5. Cannonball Rag / Gameshow Rag 6. Borsalino 7. Lewis & Clark 8. Somewhere Over The Rainbow 9. I've Always Thought Of You 10. The Hunt 11. Antonella's Birthday 12. The Cowboys Dream 13. Tall Fiddler 14. Heartbreak Hotel 15. I Still Can't Say Goodbye 16. Mombasa 17. Two Brothers And Sisters (with Lizzy Watkins) 18. Walls (with Lizzy Watkins) 19. Together Alone (with Lizzy Watkins) 20. Beatles Medley (When I'm 64, Here Comes The Sun, Lady Madonna)