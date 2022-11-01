Tommy Fleming - Live At St Patricks Cathedral Dublin

Not Available

A wooden St. Patrick's Church stood on the site now known as Dublin 8 from the 5th century to about 1191, when the church was raised to the status of cathedral. The present building, the largest church in Ireland, was built between 1191 and 1270, and it is here, that Tommy Fleming wanted to capture the setting of this beautiful Irish Cathedral in this unique concert. The songs that were chosen for this unique concert were performed in an acoustic and simple style which befitted the historical magnificence of this building. Old, new and contemporary classics that seemed to take a life of their own when performed in these historical surroundings.