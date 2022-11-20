Tommy Tiernan: Cracked (The Comedian's Cut)

Not Available

Tommy Tiernan is a phenomenon in his homeland of Ireland. His DVD s sell in their thousands and he is second only to U2 when it comes to live ticket sales with his tours setting box office records wherever he goes. He played a staggering 166 dates at Dublin's 1000 seat, Vicar Street Theatre. 'Cracked The Comedians Cut' is his first official UK release in eight years and shows him at the height of his powers. It perfectly captures the passion, energy, charm and lyricism that make him one of the best comedians working in the world today.