Tommy Tiernan: Something Mental

Winner of 6 International comedy Awards, Irish stand-up superstar Tommy Tiernan finally hits America with Something Mental. Wild, unpredictable and politically incorrect Tommy is now regarded as one of the top stand-ups in the world. Unleashing a torrent of satire, offbeat observations and hilarious stories he continues his interrogation into the big ideas, sex, family, religion. Nothing is sacred ground as he takes the audience by the hand and leads them into the devilish wonderland of his mind where he revels in the world's absurdity. You're in the hands of a master here!