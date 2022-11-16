Tommy Tiernan: Under the Influence

Not Available

As if receiving instructions from a strange and distant star, Tommy Tiernan takes to the stage refusing to take anything seriously. Let our struggles be mocked and our cares abandoned. Allow yourself be guided by a language loving and theatrical performer with a half thought out plan, no professional qualifications and a mouth with a mind of its own. If anything the glint in his eye is more mischievous than ever and his delight in making people laugh has increased. This new show is all about the heroism of everyday life and the huge effort it takes just to survive the ordinary.