Tommy - vilse i djungeln!

Jenny and her baby brother Tommy were born in the Amazon jungle. Their parents, dedicated archeologists, were attacked by tribal warriors. The family was separated, Tommy was carried off by a tribal wise man to be raised among the animals and Jenny was taken to the city by her grandfather. Years later, once she is grown, Jenny returns to the jungle to find her brother. During the adventure she encounters poachers, fierce creatures, a hidden city, ancient treasure, and finally Tommy. Together they struggle to escape the dangers of the wild.