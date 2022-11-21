Tomorowland: 2015

Not Available

The 2015 Tomorrowland marked the first chapter of The Secret Kingdom of Melodia as headliners including Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Armin van Buuren, Deorro and Blasterjaxx led the beautiful beautiful of Tomorrow on a most epic adventure. Last month, the creators of the festival - one of EDM's most sought after events - uploaded over 40 live sets from the 2015 event. Today, we are presented with the official aftermovie. Running almost 20 minutes, the aftermovie takes viewers on a journey through the Secret Kingdom of Melodia, highlighting the most beautiful moments of the weekend-long event. Capturing the utter bliss and resounding love experiences and spread by both the DJs and th