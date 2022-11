Not Available

Gyu-hwa and Jin-wu are old friends with very different personalities. Their friend Mi-yeon used to be close to Jin-wu but when she grows up, she becomes a prisoner of Gyu-hwa's aggressive behavior. Gyu-hwa takes Ga-hi away from Jin-wu when he discovers that she comes from a wealthy family. But Gyu-hwa begins to have an affair with an older widow and begins to abuse Mi-yeon, the mother of his daughter.