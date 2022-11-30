Tomorrow I Will Get Back to The World

Not Available

During the transitional period from COVID-19 to the new normal, a filmmaker exchanges visual conversations with 9 other filmmakers in a day through zoom video chats. The result is a screen recordings representation of the collective consciousness and the emotional state during that period, experimented with the idea of available resources during limited times. It is a one-day visual diary of 10 individuals before entering back to the new normal world tomorrow. This film has been supported by an ARTivism grant awarded by Global Platform Myanmar, ActionAid Myanmar.