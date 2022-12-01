Not Available

Tomorrow Is So Far

    In the seventh episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Alvaro Urbano presents a trailer to an unknown future. A man is alone, outside, busy. His actions fade in and out of his surroundings; he at once becomes part of the landscape and stands starkly apart from it. Tomorrow Is So Far, filmed on a sculptural set created by the artist and acted out by his partner, Petrit Halilaj, is a cinematic teaser that blurs the lines between fiction and reality and between the natural and the artificial, provoking us to contemplate how we maintain human and environmental connections over time.

