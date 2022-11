Not Available

In the early 2000's, Journalist and Musician Boaz Goldberg began to document his friend Gabi Abudraham - a dreamy young man from the Beit She'an periphery, with an obsession for Elvis, a fascination for mystical teachings and virtuoso musical abilities. The shy Abudraham creates an eccentric character named Charlie Megira, embarking on a stormy musical journey and reaching the large stages in the United States.