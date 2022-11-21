Tomoyasu Hotei - THE LIVE! DOBERMAN

Not Available

Live performance of Tomoyasu Hotei's Doberman tour. 1. Battle Without Honor Or Humanity 2. Doberman 3. Dangan Rock (弾丸ロック) 4. Twisted Bon Voyage 5. Yarudake Yachimae (やるだけやっちまえ) 6. Great Escape (グレイト・エスケイプ) 7. Desperado (デスペラード) 8. Evil Dance 9. Guitarhythm 10. Sayonara Andy Warhol (さよならアンディ・ウォーホル)～Spider In The Sky 11. Circus 12. Last Scene (ラストシーン) 13. Saraba Seishun no Hikari (さらば青春の光) 14. Lonely★Wild 15. Change Yourself!!! 16. Get High!!! 17. Nocturne No.9 18. Russian Roulette 19. New World 20. Howling (ハウリング)