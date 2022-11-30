Not Available

Through a landscape of harsh and seductive images, enter the hypnotic and claustrophobic world of plastic surgery, eating disorders, childhood abuse, self-perception, sexual identity and the obsessive mind. Tom’s Flesh is a 9 minute experimental documentary film that is informed by the intersection of late 20th century gay male body aesthetic and childhood abuse circa 1960s. Incorporating dark, distant memories with a detailing of recent invasive procedures, the film explores the relationship between mind and body, past and present, self and society.