Tom's Restaurant is a diner located at 2880 Broadway (on the corner of 112th Street) in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Frequented by artists, musicians, comedians, students and faculty of nearby Columbia University, it has been owned and operated by the Greek-American family of Minas Zoulis since the 1940s. Tom's Restaurant was the locale that inspired Suzanne Vega's 1987 song "Tom's Diner".