A gospel singer for the 21st century, Tonéx performs live at the Civic Center in his hometown of San Diego on this 2003 concert DVD. The innovative artist returns to his roots in this performance, performing his unique style of music with the help of a gospel band and choir. The show features the gospel standard "Make Me Over," and special guests include gospel great Kirk Franklin on "Since Jesus Came" and songbird Sheila E on "Todos Juntos."