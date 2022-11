Not Available

What makes a young boy grow up to become a legendary fighter? Lee Jung Woo has always had a short temper and doesn't like to be messed with. Growing up in Busan, he learns to fight back when he is bullied by other kids and ends up becoming a local legend and the top street fighter of Busan. His best friend is Kwon Doo Hyun, who always lives under the shadow of Jung Woo.